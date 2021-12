Kevin Durant spares no one on social media. Skip Bayless, Michael Rapaport, Twitter trolls, no one is immune to Durant’s criticism – not even a balling eighth-grader. 13-year-old Jayden Moore recently went viral for a basketball move he created and attempted when his team was up by 50 and it amassed more than 5.7 million views. Moore and his teammates were ecstatic when they learned the video even garnered a retweet from Durant, but they were shocked when they found out what the NBA superstar said.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO