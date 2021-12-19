ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Starting Lineup Against The Spurs

By Ben Stinar
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineup for their game against theSan Antonio Spurs. View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon in California, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. The full...

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Adds Sharpshooting For L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds itself with a 16-17 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one that occurs...
Clippers Game Tonight: Clippers vs Kings Odds, Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Predictions & TV Channel Dec. 22

The LA Clippers play the Sacramento Kings tonight, and they’re going to need this win to stay above .500. They’re currently on a three-game skid, and have lost back-to-back games to the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. The team received a bit of a pass for the two losses in that skid where Paul George wasn’t playing, but once they lost to San Antonio with PG in the lineup, it appeared something was up.
San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers 12/23/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers Matchup Preview (12/23/21) The Spurs take on the Lakers Thursday night in the final game of their 4 game road trip. After soundly defeating the Clippers 116-92, the Spurs will look to increase their December record to 7-4 with a win over the struggling Lakers. Dejounte Murray gashed the Clippers for his 6th triple double of the season with a line of 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists. Murray has been the undisputed leader for this Spurs team and is heavily in consideration for the Most Improved Player Award. Fortunately for the Spurs, they have been lucky health-wise, as the only player expected to miss the contest is Zach Collins (ankle). Although the Spurs sit at 12-18 on the season, they are better than their record indicates. They have a 0 +/- and a 0.2 net rating, while the 16-16 Lakers have a -2.2 +/- and a -1.4 net rating. The Spurs are a well balanced team with seven players averaging at least 11 points and eight players averaging at least 8 points.
Tyrese Haliburton could force Kings' hand on backcourt decisions

The Sacramento Kings are once again on pace to stay "in neutral" throughout the 2021-22 season, nowhere closer to the longstanding goal of snapping their current 15-year playoff drought. However, one bright spot is beginning to peek through in Sacramento, and it might be able to turn the tides soon enough for the organization.
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
