ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

PATCH is a seven month old, male, do

The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

PATCH is a seven month old, male, domestic shorthair cat. He...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

BELLA Meet Bella! This 2 year old si

BELLA Meet Bella! This 2 year old silver lady is looking for a home with a good balance of fluffy beds and lots of walks with her humans. Bella is on the moderate to higher energy side - she loves to lay in the sunshine and soak up the rays, and when she is ready to run you can see her ears flapping in the wind. If Bella sounds like she would be the right match for your family, come meet her today! Pet Helpers is open from 12-6 daily at 1447 Folly Rd! pethelpers.org/dogs.
PETS
The Post and Courier

1977532 Scooby Terrier Mix Male 2 Ye

1977532 Scooby Terrier Mix Male 2 Years Scooby is a big sweet teddy bear who loves the company of people, and once he gets to know them, other dogs too! Scooby enjoys when our volunteers take him on walks down our drive where he can stretch out his long legs while taking in all the warm smells. So if you think Scooby is the dog for you then of course, head to Dorchester Paws and adopt him today!
PETS
Daily Mail

'Papa!' Adorable moment three-year-old girl hears her soldier father's voice and runs giggling into his arms as he returns home after seven months away

This is the moment a toddler heard her soldier father's voice for the first time in seven months and ran into his arms in a tear-jerking reunion. Derick Nazario, 25, had left wife Naiomy Cores, 24, and their three-year-old daughter, Skye, at home in Florida when he set off for basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, before being moved to Colorado months later.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat
whattoexpect.com

Best Toys for 11-Month-Olds

What to Expect selects products based on independent research and suggestions from our community of millions of parents; learn more about our review process. We may earn commissions from shopping links. Your 11-month old is developing a personality — and she isn’t afraid to show it. She has definite likes...
KIDS
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Andrei Tapalaga

800-Year-Old Mummy Discovered in America

A photo of the mummy found inside an underground structure on the outskirts of the city of LimaUniversidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos. When we hear the word mummy we think of Egypt or somewhere around that area as this is the most primordial culture to perform mummification. However, it so happens that this process would sometimes take place involuntarily, as there have been some cases. One really interesting case is a mummy that has been recently discovered in South America, Peru.
Nashville News Hub

Waitress who received $2,200 tip has been fired after the restaurant manager forced her to share the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management

According to reports, the waitress who received a $4,400 tip from a group of diners to split between her and another server has been reportedly fired from her job after the restaurant manager forced her to share most of the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management. “To turn right back around and find out that I wasn’t keeping it, was kind of disheartening because we don’t tip share in any way.” the waitress said.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Children’s Christmas ruined after burglars steal every present in their home

A family’s Christmas presents have all been stolen by burglars who also swiped medicine, cash, jewellery and lateral flow tests.Nottinghamshire Police said the victims had been left “utterly devastated” by the incident, in which two men ransacked their house in Worksop in the early hours of Tuesday, taking presents that had been wrapped and put into bags ready to be placed under the Christmas tree.In a plea for information from witnesses, Samantha Headland described how her two children, aged 11 and 12, had been left in tears and scared in their own home.In a statement released through police, Ms Headland,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Los Angeles Mother Uses Family Holiday Card to Introduce Her Child as Nonbinary: 'So Proud'

A Los Angeles mother is being praised for sharing her child's nonbinary identity with friends and family on social media. At the end of November, Jennifer Chen shared her family's holiday card on Instagram, featuring a smiling photo of her husband Brendan Hay and their twins Chloe and Clark. Chen used the post as an opportunity to introduce her followers to Clark and their new pronouns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

After girl, 10, dies from online challenge, family warns others

Nyla Anderson, 10, spoke three languages and was an athletic, bright and happy girl. In early December, her mom, Tawainna Anderson went to check on her daughter and found her unconscious. As Nyla spent the next several days in the pediatric intensive care unit, her family became convinced that she...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy