Universe Island has just announced its highly anticipated IGO and token sale. The IGO and token sale has been scheduled for 23rd December, which will see an allocation of UIM tokens worth $300,000 at an IGO price of $0.00021. The IGO will also see 20% vesting on Token Generation Event (TGE), followed by 4-month monthly vesting. SFUND token holders will also be eligible to purchase $UIM tokens and enter the metaverse of Universe Island. The IGO will take place on the 23rd, with the pool open until 3 PM UTC, with Phase 2 beginning at 5 PM UTC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO