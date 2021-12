Bindi Irwin and her family are back on “Crikey! It’s The Irwins” for a 4th season on Animal Planet, and we’ve got all you need to know about Australia’s sweethearts. First of all, the new season premieres on Animal Planet on January 1, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The show will still follow Terri, Robert, Bindi, and her husband Chandler Powell as they run around the Australia Zoo. But, now there’s going to be the new arrival of Grace Warrior thrown into the mix. According to synopses from Next Season TV, the first episode takes place during Bindi Irwin’s pregnancy and leads up to Grace‘s birth.

