Here we take a look at the Cyberpunk 2077 metro mod from the awesome modder keanuWheeze which allows V and companions to travel the Night City metro. Obviously this is only available for PC, but we wonder if CDPR will add this feature to the game when it releases for current gen consoles next year so that everyone can experience it. Most of the infrastructure is there, aside from perhaps moving assets so the car doesn’t clip through solid objects. In addition, as far as the story is concerned, they could disable the entire metro system until players reach the main act when the game world opens proper. This would prevent players disembarking into an area they shouldn’t before the story allows.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO