Five Questions With Tymo

The Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto is excited to announce that it will play host to the first-ever appearance by I Mother Earth featuring both vocalists Edwin and Brian Byrne on Friday, February 4, 2022. The Multi-Platinum artists will perform material from their four major releases: Dig (1993), Scenery and Fish (1996), Blue Green Orange (1999), and The Quicksilver Meat Dream (2003) featuring top ten singles “One More Astronaut”, “Rain will Fall”, “Levitate”, “Summertime in the Void”, “Another Sunday”, and many more. The highly anticipated shows will be filmed and recorded for a special, future release. IME band will then take the show down the road for one additional stop at The Bronson Music Theatre on March 4, 2022.
