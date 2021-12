Legendary Vancouver, BC-based musician and performer, Stephen Hamm has teamed up with us, at Canadian Beats, to unveil a video for his new single, “Galactic Man”. “I wrote the tune because I was kinda bummed out and wanted to write something fun and silly. I finally got around to reading Hitchhikers Guide to the Universe so Galactic Man is kind of my tribute to the character Zaphod Beeblebrox crossed with the Big Lebowski. Kind of a well-meaning buffoon who messes everything up but this guy does it on a Galactic level! The video was inspired by my friend Alegra Geller who makes videos with dolls of Vladimir Putin in all kinds of compromising positions! Check her work out: @miniputindoll.”

