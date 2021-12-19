ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Shawn Austin releases two new tracks, “Planes Don’t Wait” and “Get You”

By Authors
canadianbeats.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot off the 2021 CCMA Awards stage, Local Hay/Big Loud recording artist Shawn Austin has delivered a gift for fans just in time for the holidays: two surprise new tracks — “Planes Don’t Wait” and “Get You” — available everywhere now. Written...

canadianbeats.ca

Comments / 0

Related
canadianbeats.ca

Hailey MacIsaac releases new single, “Lumber”

Multi-award-winning Canadian artist Hailey MacIsaac has released her new genre-blending alt-pop single, “Lumber”. An immersive and ominous sonic sojourn from start to finish, the song walks the listener through a dark landscape of troubled thinking and coping with heartache. With its title, “Lumber,” being hyperbolic for the weight...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Bryce Clifford releases new single, “Checkpoint Charlie”

Canadian alt-rock artist Bryce Clifford left his adopted U.S. home in Austin, Texas to head back to Hamilton, ON after a sudden bad breakup. This fuelled the creative fire to write and record his album, Rebounder — with its scathing first single “Checkpoint Charlie”. With its brawny...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Jeremy Macklin releases new single, “Half Full Cup”

Cobourg, ON country singer-songwriter, Jeremy Macklin has unveiled a video for his new single, “Half Full Cup”. The song not only pays homage to the blessings found in the everyday, but also lands alongside the Cobourg, Ontario artist’s EP, We Bring the Fire. The five-track debut features previously unveiled singles, “The Beer Drinking Song,” “Small Town Pride,” the album’s title track “We Bring the Fire,” and more — and adds to Macklin’s collective 1 Million streams across platforms.
BEAUTY & FASHION
canadianbeats.ca

Bryan Adams releases new single, “Kick Ass”

December 9, 2021, saw the latest single from the highly acclaimed singer/songwriter Bryan Adams, from his upcoming studio album So Happy It Hurts. “Kick Ass” starts off with an introduction provided by the great John Cleese that gives an insight to what “Kick Ass” is about.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Lane
canadianbeats.ca

Mackenzie Dayle releases new single, “I’m Good, Thanks”

Canadian rising pop star Mackenzie Dayle has unveiled her fiery new single, “I’m Good, Thanks”. The Edmonton, Alberta-based artist’s new track is an ultra sexy love-letter to one’s self: a super-charged reminder that the most important relationship you’ll ever have is the one you have with yourself.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

That Nikki You Know releases new holiday single, “Give Me To The Season”

Canadian artist, That Nikki You Know has unveiled the new single, “Give Me To The Season”. An ethereal ballad from the Montreal-based multi-talented musician, writer, slam poet, and podcaster, “Give Me To The Season” is a dreamy mosaic full of lush, orchestral instrumentation, and rich vocals that draw on both longing and acceptance. The release lands ahead of the forthcoming full-length album, Thursday Colours — set for release in March 2022.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Josh Cleveland releases new track, "Home"

Josh Cleveland’s new track, “Home”, captures the comfort of being with the right person, even (and maybe especially) in the midst of mayhem. Driven by a steady acoustic guitar line and supplemented by sweet harmonies from Family Three, it’s an americana-blues track with an assured sense of place and an instantly catchy hook:
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Tale Of Us' Anyma Releases New Two-Track EP ‘Running’

Italian producer and Tale of Us brainchild, Matteo Milleri releases his brand new EP Running as part of his solo project, Anyma. The Running EP is being released through 300 Entertainment / Afterlife. Running EP is a two-part release encompassing both an NFT (Eva 0) and two releases "Running" featuring vocals from Meg Myers and "Walking." While "Running" is a club-ready banger featuring the gorgeous Nashville-born singer-songwriter Meg Myers, "Walking" sees Anyma craft a dark bass-driven electronic track accompanied by calculated grooves and percussion samples. An artist who seems to ebb and flow between energetic club bangers and emotive songwriting moments, Anyma has excelled in his solo work, showcasing a production depth that stands out as unique to his work with Tale of Us.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keith Smith#Ccma Award#Rising Star#Canadian
canadianbeats.ca

Five Roses release sophomore single, “Our Days Are Numbered”

Québec country duo Five Roses have delivered their sophomore single “Our Days Are Numbered”. Five Roses marked their MDM Recordings Inc. label debut earlier this year with the release of “Might As Well Be Me“. ‘’Have you ever met someone while on vacation and immediately...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Catia Dignard releases new single, “Rather”

Canadian jazz and folk singer-songwriter Catia Dignard has unveiled her new single, “Rather”. “‘Rather’ is about starting love anew once we have lost our innocence,” Dignard explains, adding that it also touches on “carrying the scars of our pasts without them becoming liabilities.”. A...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Meagan Aversa releases single, “Torso” from debut EP, Matchbox

Canadian alt-rock artist Meagan Aversa has unveiled her debut EP, Matchbox, as well as a brand new single, “Torso”. As track #1 on the four-song breakthrough, “Torso” trickles out of the speakers with Aversa’s acapella leading the melody. Landing as a near-whisper, imploring the listener to sit up and pay attention, pulsing percussion fades in, followed by instrumentation fleshed out with gorgeous harmonies. ‘Pick myself up just to watch them walk away,’ Aversa muses on the lyrics.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Gearl releases new album, From The Ground Up

Mi’kmaq rapper Gearl (pronounced JURL, rhymes with ‘whirl’) celebrates the release of his new album, From The Ground Up. A former member of the award-winning trio City Natives and the nation-spanning collective K.U.$.H., Gearl arrives with a sophomore solo album that serves as a glimpse into his personal experiences of being Indigenous in the Maritimes while also transmitting a wider appreciation and knowledge of the Mi’kmaq language and culture.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
canadianbeats.ca

Jukebox County releases video for “Put Me Down”

Canadian outfit Jukebox County has released a video for their new single, “Put Me Down”. The song is a fresh cut from their debut album, 2021’s Inner Space/Outer Space. Produced by Hugh Christopher Brown through Wolfe Island Records, the 10-track full-length release signaled Rich Tyo’s transition to headlining his newly crafted creative identity, JukeBox County.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Apollo Suns release new EP, A Relationship of Force

Award-winning Canadian Psychedelic-Jazz group Apollo Suns have just released their third EP A Relationship of Force on November 26, 2021. The two-time Western Canadian Music Award-winning ensemble is made up of nine expertly trained artists who aim to both complement and advance their genre. Through their unique method of blending classic Jazz melodies with newer, contemporary sounds, Apollo Suns are establishing their distinctive Jazz voice as a diverse group, which prominently features BIPOC, non-binary and queer artists. Both of their debut and sophomore EP’s spent time in the top 20 on the Canadian Campus Radio charts, and the group has toured extensively across the country, picking up numerous new fans along the way. With psychedelic and rock elements blended with classical Jazz, the Apollo Suns are creating a musical style fit for all music lovers.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC
purecountry1067.com

ZZ Top Sells Song Catalog For $50 Million

ZZ Top has joined the growing list of legacy artists who cashed out in 2021. The band just sold its song catalog to BMG and KKR for a reported $50 million. It’s the latest in a string of big-money publishing deals in the last year – including artists like Stevie Nicks, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, and Bruce Springsteen – who sold his catalog for a whopping $500 million earlier this month.
MUSIC
northwestgeorgianews.com

The Rolling Stones named top-earning live act of 2021

The Rolling Stones have been named the highest-earning touring act of 2021. The 'Satisfaction' hitmakers only played 12 dates of their rescheduled 'No Filter' tour, but still pulled in over £87 million from their stadium shows. According to figures from PollStar in the US, the legendary group earned £87.2...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Toronto Tabla Ensemble releases new song, “Encore 21”

Canada’s JUNO-nominated Toronto Tabla Ensemble have unveiled their new single, “Encore 21”, along with a video to accompany the release. Featuring high velocity tabla and other percussion, along with rapid fire recitation of tabla bols (language) by TTE founder and composer Ritesh Das, “Encore 21” has the power to propel anyone into a joyous state of reverie. However, playing this composition requires a sobering amount of skill and practice.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Lisa Richard releases new holiday single, “Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick”

Halifax, NS-based multi-award nominated Canadian country crooner Lisa Richard has unveiled her fun, energetic new single, “Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick”. “I wanted to create a song that felt like a down-home country Christmas singalong, and have people feel like a kid again,” Richard says. “Something to put a smile on your face, tap your toes, and share with family and friends.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy