Shawn Austin releases two new tracks, “Planes Don’t Wait” and “Get You”

Award-winning Canadian Psychedelic-Jazz group Apollo Suns have just released their third EP A Relationship of Force on November 26, 2021. The two-time Western Canadian Music Award-winning ensemble is made up of nine expertly trained artists who aim to both complement and advance their genre. Through their unique method of blending classic Jazz melodies with newer, contemporary sounds, Apollo Suns are establishing their distinctive Jazz voice as a diverse group, which prominently features BIPOC, non-binary and queer artists. Both of their debut and sophomore EP’s spent time in the top 20 on the Canadian Campus Radio charts, and the group has toured extensively across the country, picking up numerous new fans along the way. With psychedelic and rock elements blended with classical Jazz, the Apollo Suns are creating a musical style fit for all music lovers.

