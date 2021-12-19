ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto Tabla Ensemble releases new song, “Encore 21”

Cover picture for the articleCanada’s JUNO-nominated Toronto Tabla Ensemble have unveiled their new single, “Encore 21”, along with a video to accompany the release. Featuring high velocity tabla and other percussion, along with rapid fire recitation of tabla bols (language) by TTE founder and composer Ritesh Das, “Encore 21” has the power to propel anyone...

xpn.org

Kayleigh Goldsworthy releases two powerful new songs with producer Will Yip; watch video for “Overambitious”

2020 brought touring regular Kayleigh Goldsworthy back home for the first time since forming her own band over a decade ago, and she used the time to write her most self-realized music yet. As a touring player for countless other bands — including Bayside, My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, and Dave Hause’s band The Mermaid — Goldsworthy focused on herself material during the slow period of quarantine. Singles “Keep the Light” and “Overambitious” are the result, produced by engineer Will Yip and released via his record label, Memory Music.
MUSIC
jazzwise.com

Video of the Day: Cécile McLorin Salvant releases 'Thunderclouds' from new album Ghost Song

A video for the track, written by Salvant, can be watched below, with the album Ghost Song, due 4 March, featuring a diverse mix of seven originals and five interpretations on the themes of ghosts, nostalgia, and yearning. Salvant says, “It’s unlike anything I’ve done before – it’s getting closer to reflecting my personality as an eclectic curator. I’m embracing my weirdness!” Ghost Song may be preordered here and comes with an exclusive, limited edition signed artwork by Salvant when purchased from the Nonesuch Store. Cécile McLorin Salvant plays four shows at SFJAZZ in February and two nights featuring the music of Ghost Song at Jazz at Lincoln Center in May, and will tour Europe in early 2022 (details here).
MUSIC
thekeystonenews.com

KU Rock Ensemble I Releases Three Albums to Major Streaming Services

KU Rock Ensemble I has released three albums from the past three consecutive years on all major streaming platforms. The music on these albums was performed and arranged completely by KU Commercial Music students and recorded in the campus Department of Music recording studio. Directed by Dr. Kevin Kjos, the...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

New Songs Out Today

MELII - "HEY STRANGER" & "WOULD YOU LET ME GO?" NYC R&B singer Melii is back with her first new music in almost two years, a two-song single called Winter In New York City. Winter in New York City officially begins tomorrow, and these two songs will warm you right up.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Jadis release demo clip of new song Said And Done

UK prog rockers Jadis have released a demo clip of a brand new song, Said And Done, which you can listen to below. "This is a demo clip of a new Jadis tune Said And Done, which will be on the next album," the band say, adding, "no idea yet when the album will be finished."
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Sweat announce album, release new song

Los Angeles hardcore band Sweat, made up of members of Graf Orlock, Dangers, and Ghostlimb, have announced details for their upcoming album. The album is called Gotta Give It Up and will be out January 21 via Pirate's Press Records. The band have also released a new song called "Hit & Run". Sweat released their self-titled EP in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Punknews.org

Age of Apocalypse release new song

New York hardcore band Age of Apocalypse have released a new song. The song is called "Ghost (Hart Island)" and is off their upcoming album Grim Wisdom due out January 21 via Closed Casket Activities. The artwork was created by Dillon Perino. Age of Apocalypse released The Way in 2020 and released their split EP with Pain of Truth earlier this year. Check out the song below.
MUSIC
wirx.com

Ex-Flyleaf singer Lacey Sturm releases new song, “Awaken Love”

Former Flyleaf frontwoman Lacey Sturm has released a new solo single called “Awaken Love.”. The track was co-written by Skillet‘s Korey Cooper. You can download it now via digital outlets. “Awaken Love” is Sturm’s second song of 2021, following February’s “State of Me.” She released her first and,...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

ONEUS x ONEWE to Release Winter Song 'STAY'

RBW artists ONEUS and ONEWE will release a winter season song, titled "STAY," on December 21. On December 13, the management company RBW announced, "The artists ONEUS and ONEWE will release a digital single 'STAY' on December 21. It's a good confession song to listen to. You can feel the growth of ONEUS and ONEWE through more mature vocals and emotions than before."
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Five Questions With Tymo

Edmonton, AB-based thrash metal maniacs Tymo are preparing for the release of their album, The Art Of A Maniac on February 5, 2022. In advance, they released the first single, “Sanity Clause”, and now “Mars Attacks”. The band shares on “Mars Attacks”,. “It was...
ROCK MUSIC
wirx.com

Incubus' Brandon Boyd releases new solo song, “Petrichor”

Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd has released a new solo song called “Petrichor.”. “It’s a weird and wonderful thing to have a song swimming around in your head for months at a time and then a moment later it’s born into the wild world,” Boyd says of the tune. “Happy birthday little song.”
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
udiscovermusic.com

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Release New Song ‘Paint The Red Rose Blue’

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have released their new song, “Paint the Red Rose Blue,” which you can check out below. According to Costello, the song is “The account of someone who has long-courted theatrical darkness, only for its violence and cruelty to become all too real. In its wake, a bereft couple learn to love again, painting a melancholy blue over the red of romance.”
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

PREMIERE – Stephen Hamm releases video for “Galactic Man”

Legendary Vancouver, BC-based musician and performer, Stephen Hamm has teamed up with us, at Canadian Beats, to unveil a video for his new single, “Galactic Man”. “I wrote the tune because I was kinda bummed out and wanted to write something fun and silly. I finally got around to reading Hitchhikers Guide to the Universe so Galactic Man is kind of my tribute to the character Zaphod Beeblebrox crossed with the Big Lebowski. Kind of a well-meaning buffoon who messes everything up but this guy does it on a Galactic level! The video was inspired by my friend Alegra Geller who makes videos with dolls of Vladimir Putin in all kinds of compromising positions! Check her work out: @miniputindoll.”
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Sevendust Releases “Blood and Stone Deluxe” with Two New Songs

Sevendust has released their new album Blood & Stone Deluxe – with five new tracks including three never-before-released remixes and two newly recorded songs. Jake Bowen of Periphery, Richard Wicander of Fire From The Gods and Justin deBlieck formerly of Ice Nine Kills provide remixes and the band finished recording “All I Really Know” and “What You Are” specifically for this release. Blood & Stone Deluxe is being released via all digital partners via Rise Records and was produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette. Blood & Stone Deluxe is now available for pre-save below. Listen to the brand new Sevendust songs “All I Really Know” and “What You Are” right now!
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Bryce Clifford releases new single, “Checkpoint Charlie”

Canadian alt-rock artist Bryce Clifford left his adopted U.S. home in Austin, Texas to head back to Hamilton, ON after a sudden bad breakup. This fuelled the creative fire to write and record his album, Rebounder — with its scathing first single “Checkpoint Charlie”. With its brawny...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Catia Dignard releases new single, “Rather”

Canadian jazz and folk singer-songwriter Catia Dignard has unveiled her new single, “Rather”. “‘Rather’ is about starting love anew once we have lost our innocence,” Dignard explains, adding that it also touches on “carrying the scars of our pasts without them becoming liabilities.”. A...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

UNIVERSE to Release OH MY GIRL's New Song 'Shark' on December 23

UNIVERSE will present special synergy with girl group OH MY GIRL. On December 15, the global fandom platform UNIVERSE said, "We have confirmed the release of OH MY GIRL's new song 'Shark' to be released on Universe Music on December 23." In addition, on December 14, the "Shark" cover and...
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

NOW Ensemble/Sean Friar - Before and After (New Amsterdam)

Proving that chamber music isn’t just about revisiting the catalogs of centuries-old composers (not that there’s anything wrong with that in the right hands), contemporary group NOW Ensemble collaborates with modern composer Sean Friar for Before and After. Essentially a meditation on the evolution of civilization, this set of tunes melds traditional European classical forms with noisier, dissonant sounds suggesting the whiplash energy of twenty-first century urban life. As such, the Ensemble traffics in less traditional classical instrumentation, wielding flute, clarinet, double bass, piano and electric guitar as its weapons. The wind instruments usually carry the melody, while piano adds fills and bass and guitar distortion give the backgrounds weight and color. The group waxes ethereal (“Solo”) and discordant (“Spread”), as the mood requires, and sometimes both in the same tune, even proffering hooks of a sort in “Chant” and “Rally.” The song cycle climaxes with “Done Deal,” a longform piece that incorporates every direction in which Friar’s music moves, a track that beguiles, bewilders and beautifies – just like the modern life it’s meant to evoke. Humanity has long maintained its accomplishments and laid out its failures on the bones of people and deeds gone before; Friar and the NOW Ensemble make that centuries-long movement musically manifest on Before and After.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Meagan Aversa releases single, “Torso” from debut EP, Matchbox

Canadian alt-rock artist Meagan Aversa has unveiled her debut EP, Matchbox, as well as a brand new single, “Torso”. As track #1 on the four-song breakthrough, “Torso” trickles out of the speakers with Aversa’s acapella leading the melody. Landing as a near-whisper, imploring the listener to sit up and pay attention, pulsing percussion fades in, followed by instrumentation fleshed out with gorgeous harmonies. ‘Pick myself up just to watch them walk away,’ Aversa muses on the lyrics.
MUSIC

