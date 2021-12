Mike DaSilva’s musical roots reach back to a young age. Since handling his first instrument, he’s never stopped seeking ways to learn more about how to perfectly craft or polish a song. That inclination has taken him from playing in St. Catharines emo-rock band Sleeper Set Sail early this millennium, to working behind the scenes in rap and EDM south of the border, to his present endeavours in atmospheric duo Sine Language and as part founder of Niagara-based label The Particle Sound. But it all started when he was about 11 years old and took on drumming.

