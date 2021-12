Along with Season One of Vanguard, Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and the brand new Caldera map has arrived. There are new points of interest just waiting to be explored, new vehicles, and more. Following the integration with Warzone Pacific, you can now use Vanguard weapons in the battle royale. The STG44 is among one of the more popular primary weapon choices right now. Understandably so, as it is the go-to assault rifle in Vanguard multiplayer. With the best attachments, you can build a show-stopping STG44 class to take into your next Warzone Pacific match.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO