'Nowhere Near' 2020, And Lions Aftermath

By Darren Urban/Word From The Birds
Arizona Cardinals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyler Murray wasn't quite as upbeat after this loss, not after the way he reacted to the Rams' loss on Monday night. The quarterback knew the Cardinals had blown an opportunity. He didn't have a lot of answers, other than to acknowledge the Cards weren't ready, didn't have enough "juice" coming...

Arizona Cardinals

Players In The Spotlight: Colts Week

The Cardinals enter Week 16 with the fourth seed in the conference, looking to secure an 11-4 start Saturday when they host the Colts at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals can clinch a playoff spot for the 11th time in franchise history with a victory. Ahead of the first matchup...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

NFC Playoff Picture: Week 16

The Cardinals no longer hold the first-round playoff bye position in the NFC or the league's best record, but still are close to clinching a playoff spot. With three games remaining, here is a look at how the conference's playoff picture is shaping up. No. 1 Green Bay Packers (11-3):...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Game Trailer: Week 16 vs. Colts

The Cardinals are prepped to bring you the best Christmas present of the year, a win on Christmas day, as they take on the Colts in Week 16! Tune in Saturday at 6:15 p.m. MST on NFL Network and locally on Fox.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Pro Bowler James Conner Waits To See If He'll Play Against Colts

﻿James Conner﻿ is "confident" he will play Saturday against the Colts. But the Pro Bowl running back also admitted it's still up in the air because of a heel injury, which makes sense after he didn't practice all week. It's understandable, given the kind of player Conner is...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Three Big Things: Colts Week

Line: Cardinals -1 (For more details see BetMGM.com) The three biggest things to watch for Saturday when the Cardinals play the Colts at State Farm Stadium:. This game begins and ends with how the Cardinals deal with Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. He has been spectacular this season, the engine that makes the Colts go – and really, the main reason they have a chance at the postseason. The Cardinals are actually middle of the pack when it comes to run defense, but part of that has been because they have been a team that plays with the lead and prevents teams from completely leaning on the run. The Cards need to play with the lead, and they need to slow Taylor enough early that Colts QB Carson Wentz will have to make a bunch of plays. That's the formula for a Cardinals win.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals Hope To Turn Colts Game Into Merry Christmas

Chandler Jones has not reached the postseason since arriving in Arizona via trade from New England in 2016. If the Cardinals had beaten the Los Angeles Rams or Detroit in recent weeks, the drought would officially be over. Ahead of the Christmas Day showdown against Indianapolis (8-6) Saturday, Jones has...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Opportunity Emphasized In Recent Cardinals' Meeting

Earlier this week, with some of the Cardinals gathered for a meeting, the question was raised around the room: How many guys have been in this position? How many guys have been 10-4? How many guys have had the opportunity to play for the playoffs?. "The amount of guys that...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

How To Watch: Cardinals-Colts

NFL NETWORK (Can be seen locally on FOX 10) Joe Davis (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline) and Peter Schrager (sideline) A live stream is available on the following platforms for those in market:. Cardinals app (iOS devices) AZCardinals.com mobile site (for iOS devices/Safari browser only) Please check your...
NFL
