'Nowhere Near' 2020, And Lions Aftermath

Line: Cardinals -1 (For more details see BetMGM.com) The three biggest things to watch for Saturday when the Cardinals play the Colts at State Farm Stadium:. This game begins and ends with how the Cardinals deal with Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. He has been spectacular this season, the engine that makes the Colts go – and really, the main reason they have a chance at the postseason. The Cardinals are actually middle of the pack when it comes to run defense, but part of that has been because they have been a team that plays with the lead and prevents teams from completely leaning on the run. The Cards need to play with the lead, and they need to slow Taylor enough early that Colts QB Carson Wentz will have to make a bunch of plays. That's the formula for a Cardinals win.

