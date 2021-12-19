Trae Young reportedly enters NBA COVID protocols, team's game postponed for tonight

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another disappointing defeat on Tuesday, this time at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, 108-90. LA’s season continues to be problematic as we approach the new year and at this point, trade rumors are becoming louder and louder. NBA insider Shams Charania of The...
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
The Los Angeles Lakers are in a heap of trouble with the way the season has started. After building a three-game winning streak and some momentum, the Lakers fell apart when the league’s health and safety protocol decimated the roster and Anthony Davis’ MCL injury followed. The Lakers...
Kyrie Irving recently returned to the Brooklyn Nets as a part-time participant as they’ve allowed him to play in road games. It quickly came to a halt though as Kyrie instantly tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival. To be honest, the Nets really had no choice but to...
It has been more than 17 years since Michael Jordan retired for good from the NBA. Jordan, who is considered the GOAT by most fans, achieved everything an NBA player could wish for during his career. Be it winning trophies or earning fame, Jordan did it all. But considering Jordan...
When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
The last time Joe Johnson played a home game for the Celtics prior to last night, NBA rookies including Joshua Primo of the San Antonio Spurs, Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder and JT Thor of the Charlotte Hornets hadn’t been born yet. None of them took the...
As the face of the NBA, it should be no surprise that LeBron James likes to walk around in style. On Tuesday, before the game, he made one of his signature entrances, walking in looking dapper with a cigar in his left hand. The daring move drew a number of...
After having a Cinderella story run in 2020-21, the NY Knicks have gone about and followed things up with an absolute dud of a start to 2021-22. Through 31 games played this season, the Knickerbockers hold a sub-.500 record of just 14-17, placing them near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings in the 12th seed.
Stephen Curry's abilities as a shooter are other-worldly, with most people believing that he can make any shot that he attempts. Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time, which is why people think that any shot he takes is a guaranteed bucket. And his former teammate Matt Barnes insists that luck has little to do with Steph's shots.
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors got some revenge against a talented young Memphis Grizzlies team. The last two times these teams faced each other, it ended in Ja Morant and the Memphis’ favor. The two-game losing streak started last season when the Grizzlies eliminated the Warriors in...
Michael Jordan once gave his luxurious Ferrari 550 Maranello to a fellow NBA legend because he knew how desperate he wanted it. Former Chicago Bulls superstar Jordan is one of the richest men in sport and boasts an incredible car collection. He had no issue with flaunting his wealth during...
Celebrity boxing has become more of a common occurrence in recent memory. While boxing by professional boxers is certainly more skillful, some fans enjoy watching other celebrities square off. It's definitely. There have also been former NBA players that have participated in matches such as these. For example, former All-Star...
