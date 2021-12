Rare or unusual weather, such as the deadly December thunderstorms over the past week and a half, is often linked to climate change. The link, however, is usually just a little too glossy and slick and often does not capture how important it is to this argument to separate weather from climate. Extreme weather has always happened. This really makes it hard to take a single weather event and claim it is caused directly by climate change.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO