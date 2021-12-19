ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kospet Optimus 2 TWRP

Cover picture for the articleKospet Optimus 2 TWRP (unofficial) Paste the recovery.img and vbmeta.img files inside the Minimal ADB and Fastboot folder....

CodeWeavers is helping make DirectX 12 Windows games playable on Linux

CodeWeavers CrossOver is one of the most popular ways to run Windows applications on other operating systems. It combines the excellent work of the open-source Wine project (of which CrossOver’s developers contribute code to) with an easier-to-use interface and front end. CodeWeavers released CrossOver 21 back in August, and now the company has shared details about its work to bring modern game support to Linux and Mac.
VIDEO GAMES
O&O App Buster makes it easy to remove pre-installed Windows 11 apps

Have you ever booted up a brand-new laptop only to find that it has a ton of apps you don’t need pre-installed? Chances are you have, and this is a problem that’s become all the more noticeable with Windows 10 and 11 PCs. To address that, German developer O&O developed an app called App Buster which makes it easy to uninstall just about any app preinstalled on your Windows 10 or 11 system.
TECHNOLOGY
.APK files not showing up in app folders

I am really lost with this problem as i cannot find any other instance of it... device: Redmi note 9S, not rooted, developer options enabled, Android 10, MIUI 12.0.4.0. in the android/data/ directory, under the com.[author].[app] files, i can't seem to find any apk files, it just appears to be empty except for an additional "files" folder that doesn't contain any useful files, while the tutorials i was following need access to a base.apk file that, in my case, does not exist. I need to know if this is a new version general android change, a device specific one ? where are the apps running from? are they all web shortcuts? if they use an apk file, where can i find it? I'm unexperienced in all those things, but I felt this would be the best place to get an answer.
CELL PHONES
#Twrp#Oem#Usb#Fastboot#Recovery Img#Vbmeta Img
Whatsapp Plus 8.60 APK Download Latest Version For Android Free

WhatsApp has now become one of the main applications to be able to meet the communication needs of smartphone users around the world. So it's not surprising that currently many are developing the WhatsApp MOD APK file so that they have additional features that are not on the official WhatsApp. One of the popular names pinned for modified WhatsApp is WhatsApp Plus.
CELL PHONES
HEVC hardware decoder not support on MXplayer

H265 HEVC 10bit HDR can not decode by hardware on MX player and built-in player(google photo) Other brand smartphone can be supported, is there any way to solve this? Or is Google not going to support it?. Video file formats/codecs 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project, .3gp) AVI (Audio Video Interleaved,...
TECHNOLOGY
Hisense Android TV 50H6510G

This TV is full of bloatware... is there a way to remove the factory apps ..etc. ADB AppControl 🚀 Root is not required. Works with any Android device. Can do almost everything you dreamed about with applications. Update 1.7.1 is already available! ADB AppControl - the desktop program, that will allow you to easily manage...
ELECTRONICS
Install Bixby on Galaxy Watch 4

Referencing my other thread - https://forum.xda-developers.com/t/galaxy-watch-4-undo-csc-change.4376405/#post-86113441. I changed my CSC from INS to SER and I realized that Bixby was missing here. Since currently no Google Assistant is rolled out to wear os, I'm thinking of giving Bixby a chance. I couldn't find it in the list of installed apps and I tried to check the list of installed packages via running the following command and found only com.samsung.android.bixby.wakeup available.
TECHNOLOGY
XY AUTO AC 8257 / 5760B headunit

Hey guys I just saw on the XYAUTO files website there is a new version for ZLINK +. I saw on aliexpress that our unit is getting updated to Android 11. can't wait to get it to update current version is very nasty.
TECHNOLOGY
Alps F9212B WiFi problem (Carlaoer) - Android 1 Din head unit

I've got one of these Alps F9212B 1 din head units from AliExpress from the seller Carlaoer. Android 9.0 1din Quad-Core Car GPS Navigation Player 7'' Universa Car Radio WiFi Bluetooth MP5 1 DIN Multimedia Player NO DVD. When it's in the car parked outside my house, the WiFi won't...
ELECTRONICS
General custom rom for esoteric device?

I have an projector with a custom rom that came from china. It doesnt have any clear company or anything like that but I can find in some menus that it is an MStar device. MST142b. The android version is 6.0. I cannot install any app that manages settings and...
TECHNOLOGY
L-Launcher is a free launcher app for non-Wear OS Android smartwatches

Android started off as an advanced operating system for digital cameras. But over the course of almost two decades, it has evolved into something much more versatile. You can now find Android running on a variety of devices with different screen sizes, ranging from smartphones to household appliances. And for pretty much all devices that run Android, you’ll find an optimized launcher app. However, that’s not the case when it comes to smartwatches. Most parts of Wear OS aren’t open source, so non-Wear OS smartwatches that run Android often don’t have decent launchers. Thankfully, developer LineR aims to address that with L-Launcher.
CELL PHONES
P20 Pro Bricked after TestPoint Mode within DC Phonenix

I got a P20 Pro in DEMO Firmware CLT-L29 C652, and I want to debranding and update a Stock ROM. The first is to unlock Bootloader, but HCU Client says to me the Phone is not in TestPoint Mode. So I got DC Phoenix and I read the tutorial to...
CELL PHONES
looking for upgrades

Sorry for the question but I'm looking for info on possible upgrades of my audio system. Thanks in advance to those who can give me info. best regards. But this is so old and with only 500MB RAM that you really can't upgrade this. Newer Androids, if available, need much more memory.
COMPUTERS
Atoto A6 Pro firmware updates

I have been trying to reach out to Atoto to get the password for the files to update my head unit but they don't respond to me. Does anyone possibly have the most up to date firmware update for the Atoto A6 Pro?
TECHNOLOGY
It’s now easier to find and install Android TV and Wear OS apps with new Play Store filters

Google recently allowed users to directly install apps from the Play Store onto their Android TV via their smartphone. This was a convenient and welcome move for everyone who has an Android TV and installs apps on it frequently. Navigating through various menus and typing long app names on a TV can be annoying. The ability to install apps onto your TV directly via your smartphone saves time and requires lesser effort. Google seems to have realized that, which is why it has updated the Play Store with a new filter that makes things all the more convenient. You can now easily find specific TV and Wear OS apps using this filter.
CELL PHONES
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite USB Capabilities

Greetings. I am currently using a Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4 to communicate with the computer in my track car. I use the USB port on the tablet and a cable to connect to the car's computer. The tablet displays various engine parameters such as air intake temp and rpm, and it also records a log of everything going on with the engine. The Pro 8.4 is running Android 4.4.3. I would like to replace it with a Tab A7 Lite so I can have an updated operating system, but I'm unclear on whether or not the USB port on the A7 Lite will do what I need it to do. Can someone please confirm the A7 Lite's USB capabilities? I need to know if the USB port does more than just charging,
TECHNOLOGY
Leaked hands-on videos of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE confirms its design and key specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has got to be one of the most leaked phones of all time. We know everything there is to know about it, and we’ve had that information re-confirmed a number of additional times, too. We’ve seen countless images, specification dumps, and we’ve even seen it potentially canceled and revived. We then saw a new wave of leaks and renders cropping up, along with European pricing, too. Now it’s going a step further, as the first real-life hands-on video has surfaced on Instagram.
CELL PHONES
