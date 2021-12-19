Serious Sam 4 (PS5) Review

Classic point-and-click adventure games have been a part of my gaming history since almost the very beginning, and indeed are the core of some of my all-time favorite gaming memories. And that’s not to say I have played them all and maybe not even most of them; but ever so slowly, I have been working my way through a backlog. A few week sago, I played through Beneath A Steel Sky Special Edition on iOS via an old iPad Mini 2. I played through this classic on iOS as it seemed to be the ultimate version of the game that first came out on PC way back in 1994. I have had it in my backlog for literally decades. I was also wanting to finish it before finally embarking on its sequel that actually originally came out about eighteen months ago on PC and iOS. Heck, I came to find out that I even purchased a copy of said sequel, named Beyond A Steel Sky (BASS) on Steam upon closer review of my Library, I just never played it. Anyway, fast forward to present day, and we have the fresh release of the console release of BASS. As far as I can tell, it’s entirely the same game, although serious collector’s may want to check out the new physical steelbook releases.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO