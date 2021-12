I used the new vSAN cluster shutdown wizard yesterday for the first time when I had to shut a lab down for a power outage. The cluster consists of three Dell R730xd nodes, with vCenter residing on a different non-vSAN node. The shutdown was clean, and the hosts were shut down properly before the power was lost. On bootup, all the vsan VMs are listed as Inaccessible, and aren't visible if browsed to in the datastore (via GUI or command line).

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO