Keanu Reeves is obviously an icon of our generation, and one who has remained part of pop culture for over 30 years. At one point, it was for saying “Whoa!” in the Bill and Ted movies, and at another point, it was for dodging bullets as Neo in The Matrix. Then in 2010, paparazzi photographs of Reeves eating a sandwich alone on a bench turned the actor into a wildly popular meme known as “Sad Keanu.” Years later, he’s now setting the record straight.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO