Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Broncos

By James Rapien
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals are banking on Fred Johnson to step up and play well at right tackle against the Broncos today. Johnson will start with Riley Reiff on injured reserve with an ankle injury and Isaiah Prince out due to an illness. Prince...

