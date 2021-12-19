ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Halftime Observations: 'Money Mac' Delivering, Bengals Lead Broncos 6-3

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals could end the day in first place in the AFC North with a win or they could drop to last place with a loss. Cincinnati has a 6-3 lead over Denver at halftime. The Bengals' offense started slow, but the defense has done its' job during the first 30...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: What separates Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson as passers? A lot.

The two quarterbacks had different numbers, different deliveries, even different shoe colors, but still Justin Houston was sometimes left confused. In training camp and in the preseason, the Ravens outside linebacker would watch Tyler Huntley run around and make a play, and he’d wonder: Was that Lamar Jackson? “All preseason,” Houston said last week. “If you watched every preseason game, that ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bengals Lead Broncos#Eli Apple#Drew Sample
The Baltimore Sun

Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley? Why the Ravens’ playoff hopes hinge on their quarterback quandary

The Cincinnati Bengals saw one version of a hobbled Lamar Jackson in 2020. They probably wouldn’t mind seeing it again in 2021. Before their Week 5 matchup in Baltimore last season, Jackson missed one Ravens practice with a knee injury, then the next with an illness. He was a full participant in a Friday walk-through, and said after a 27-3 win that the knee injury “didn’t really affect me at ...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Week 16: Picks and preview

Week 16 is here, and somehow, someway, only one team, the NFC North Champion Green Bay Packers, has clinched a playoff spot. The other 13 positions are still up for grabs, although plenty could change on that front this week. Dallas has a depleted Washington team and could clinch the NFC East with a win. There are other crucial games for both division and playoff races; San Francisco battles Tennessee, with both teams trying to secure a spot; the Browns try to stay alive against the Packers, who look to strengthen their grip on the top seed; Indianapolis looks to keep rolling against scuffling Arizona; Baltimore and Cincinnati meet in a massive AFC North clash; Denver and Las Vegas tangle in what amounts to an elimination game; the Bills look for revenge, and to regain first place, against the Patriots. Of course, despite all these great games, COVID-19 remains a looming, omnipresent threat. Let’s get to the games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Can Ravens Correct Previous Mistakes Against Bengals?

The Ravens had one of their worst performances of the season Week 7 against the Bengals. Baltimore was dominated in all three facets — offense, defense, and special teams — in the 41-17 loss. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow avoided several potential sacks and shredded the Ravens secondary for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady explains why he smashed his tablet to the ground

Tom Brady doesn’t like to lose and on the rare times he does, he reacts in a way that blurs the line between “tough competitor” and “sore loser.”. Last Sunday, Brady experienced something he hadn’t experienced in 15 years. He was on the losing end of a shutout. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 9-0 and after throwing a late interception, Brady took his frustration out on the Microsoft Surface tablet by tossing it to the ground.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coaching Staff News

Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19. Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Announces Starting QB vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly made their decision at quarterback for Sunday. However, it appears head coach Matt Rhule isn’t ruling out his two-QB system. “Cam Newton will start on Sunday,” ESPN’s David Newton reported. Adding Newton will “have a major role” and “[Sam] Darnold will play at some point,” according to Rhule.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy