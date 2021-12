Laurie Blouin established herself as one of the world’s best freestyle snowboarders, gaining fans across the globe for both her mad skills and her grit. The Canadian star has been on snowboard fans’ radars since she won the junior world title in slopestyle when she was just 16 back in 2013. She has since piled up the accolades, including the PyeongChang 2018 silver medal, world titles in the same event and also in big air. She'll no doubt be looking to add more bling to her collection at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, which start 4 February.

