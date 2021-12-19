ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISL 2021-22: 10-man Mumbai City FC suffer shock defeat to Kerala Blasters

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKerala Blasters gave 10-man Mumbai City FC a taste of their own medicine with a comprehensive 3-0 win in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday. Sahal Abdul Samad (27th), Alvaro Vazquez (47th) and Jorge Pereyra Diaz (51st, penalty) got on the...

ISL 2021-22: Winless SC East Bengal manage draw against Hyderabad FC

SC East Bengal held Hyderabad FC to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday. The Nizams extended their unbeaten run to six matches and jumped into second place on the points table, while the Red & Gold Brigade remain winless in eight matches.
ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC and FC Goa share points

FC Goa and Odisha FC shared the spoils in Derrick Pereira's first game in charge as Indian Super League game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday. Ivan Gonzalez (42nd) gave Goa the lead in the first half but their joy was short-lived as Jonathas Cristian (53rd) equalised early on the second period. There were chances for both teams to clinch the game but it ended in a stalemate.
Bollywood replays India's seminal 1983 cricket triumph

Bollywood's retelling of the 1983 World Cup hits cinemas Friday, recalling a stunning underdog victory that was instrumental in turning India into the cricket-crazy nation it is today. Captained by Kapil Dev, seen now as one of cricket's best ever players, India began the tournament in England as rank outsiders but ended up triumphing over the all-conquering West Indies in the final at a raucous Lord's. The victory "was the turning point of how we saw ourselves as a cricketing nation, and... that incredible win fed into the veins of a country that till then had seen itself as also-rans on and off the cricket field," the Indian Express daily said ahead of the release of "83". "The next morning, banner headlines screamed 'The Cup Is Ours', and nothing was ever the same. It was a blood rush to beat all blood rushes," the paper said.
ISL 2021-22: Derrick Pereira starts FC Goa tenure with draw against Odisha FC

Derrick Pereira's first game in charge of FC Goa ended in a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday. Ivan Gonzalez (42nd) gave Goa the lead in the first-half, but their joy was short-lived as Jonathas Cristian (53rd) equalised for Odisha. There were chances for both teams to clinch the game but the game ended in a stalemate.
Kiran George, Aakarshi Kashyap win all India senior ranking badminton titles

Polish International 2021 champion Kiran George and women’s top seed Aakarshi Kashyap won the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively at the all India senior ranking badminton tournament held in Chennai. Both shuttlers won their final matches in straight games. Aakarshi Kashyap, a South Asian Games medallist,...
England name much-changed T20 squad for West Indies series

Uncapped left-armers George Garton and David Payne have been included in a 16-strong squad for England’s five-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies in Barbados next month.With the fifth Ashes Test set to finish in Hobart just four days before the first T20 in the Caribbean on January 22, no England player currently attempting to regain the urn in Australia has been considered for selection.White-ball captain Eoin Morgan will therefore be without the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood as England start to look ahead to the 2022 T20 World...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Hima Das faces big challenge to qualify for Birmingham Games

The 2022 season is set to be a big year for athletes as both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games are scheduled in addition to the world championships. Athletics in India has grabbed the spotlight after Neeraj Chopra’s epoch-making javelin throw gold medal at Tokyo 2020 - the first time that the country has won an Olympic medal in track and field.
How Akash Aradhya’s dreams on ice sparked from a Kolkata amusement park

Winter sports is yet to come of age in India but over the past decade or so, the landscape is slowly, but surely, changing. At the heart of this growing passion is a bunch of athletes, who opted to go against the tide to pursue their passion for winter sports. Short track ice skater Akash Aradhya is one of them.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Mirabai Chanu’s weightlifting category to stay, Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s division set to be axed

With the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) expected to make changes to weightlifting classes for the Paris 2024 Olympics, India’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga will have to change weight categories to be able to participate. The change will not affect India’s Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, who competes in the women’s...
