We start today’s deals with several deals on some great audio accessories, including the latest, the third generation Apple AirPods Pro. They are currently seeing a $39 discount, which means that you can pick up a pair for $140. And don’t worry if you only see $10 savings on the product’s landing page, as the extra $29 savings will be applied at checkout. The new Gen-3 AirPods feature a new design, Adaptive EQ, that will automatically tine music to our ears, a force sensor that will let you control your music, take calls, and more. The best part is that they feature water resistance, up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge, or up to 30 hours when used with their MagSafe charging case.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO