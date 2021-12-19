Jada Pinkett-Smith Stuns In Red Ball Gown At ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Premiere

Last night the stars were out for the premiere of the upcoming film, The Matrix Resurrections . Among them was, who stunned audiences in an all-red ensemble.

The 50-year-old actress wore a strapless fiery red Giambattista Valli couture gown that featured a minidress silhouette and a long, puffy train that ran behind her as she flicked it up for the cameras. The actress wore her hair in a bald buzz cut that was almost down to the scalp and rocked a huge silver earring that was cuffed to her right ear. She finished off her gorgeous look with a pair of red stockings and a pair of red pointed-toe PVC pumps with ankle-wrap straps with a stiletto heel.

Smith shared the look to her Instagram page in a photo carousel, sharing photos and videos from her stint on the green carpet along with her Matrix costars. “Here is a bit of raw footage from the Matrix green carpet last night. It felt so good to be reunited with @thematrixmovie fam. Matrix Resurrections will be released Dec 22nd ,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

“Yessss Queen!!!! ,” one of Jada’s 10.9 million Instagram followers commented on the photo set while another wrote, “YAAAAAAAAAAAAS!! C’MON “LIL’ RED ROBBIN!!!” Ha ha ha!!! . Now THAAAAAT!!! Is how you make AN ENTRAAAAAAHNCE!!! .”

The actress was also seen on the green carpet striking a post with her 23-year-old son Jaden Smith.

We’re loving this look on the Hollywood star! Catch Jada and her costars in The Matrix Resurrections on December 22.

