Recently, we asked you about businesses that "dated" you. Basically, we were looking for those long gone businesses that you remember frequenting when you were young. What we found out was that the businesses you told us about were not only the ones you remember, they were the ones you really missed. The music shop you used to buy albums and CDs at, the store where you used to get your school clothes, the restaurants where you used to eat, and the places where you used to hang out.

2 DAYS AGO