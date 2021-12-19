ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOCKEY CANADA CONSIDERING PULLING OUT OF UPCOMING PRESTIGIOUS EVENT

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational events are in full swing in the hockey world, but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreck havoc on sporting events and games due to the rise of the Omicron variant. According to TSN's Darren Dreger, Hockey Canada is considering pulling out of the upcoming...

WTAJ

NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics

(AP) — NHL players will not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics after the league pulled the plug amid a rash of postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results. Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Tuesday, making official what seemed inevitable in recent days when the list of postponed games quickly grew to 50. The […]
Darren Dreger
AFP

NHL postpones return from holiday break until at least Tuesday

The NHL said Friday it would resume play in the wake of its holiday break on Tuesday at the earliest, rather than Monday, to allow the league to analyze Covid-19 test results and assess readiness to play. The NHL and NHLPA agreed to begin their holiday break last Wednesday -- two days earlier than originally planned -- due to the number of players and teams impacted by coronavirus. Now Monday's scheduled 14 matches have been pushed back, although the league said in a written statement that teams would return to practice on Sunday. In a statement posted on Twitter, NHL said the league "had planned to resume its schedule on Monday, December 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of gameplay will be pushed back an additional day."
CBS Boston

McAvoy, Pastrnak Disappointed They Won’t Be Taking Part In 2022 Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy was looking forward to having his first Olympic experience in Beijing in February. That will no longer happen though, as the NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because COVID-19 is causing some major headaches up and down the league. With NHL postponements up to 50 because of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on a number of rosters, that Olympic break is now going to be used to reschedule games. The decision to back out of the Olympics has left those who were set to represent their country pretty disappointed. You can put McAvoy in that camp,...
FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
VANCOUVER CANUCKS HAVE REPORTEDLY FOUND THEIR NEXT GM

It looks like the Vancouver Canucks have found their next general manager after firing Jim Benning earlier this month. Perhaps not surprisingly, the new GM is coming from the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. Insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff appeared on Sportsnet 650 radio on Friday and said the clear frontrunner...
Switzerland
Sportsnet.ca

How Hockey Canada is pivoting after NHLers pull out of 2022 Olympics

With the NHL officially pulling players out of the 2022 Winter Olympics due to numerous COVID-19 disruptions to the regular-season schedule, Hockey Canada now has less than six weeks to build a squad of players to compete in the men's hockey tournament. While that isn't a lot of time, Hockey...
Iola Register

No hockey for upcoming Olympics

First, the U.S. diplomats and a handful of allies said “no.” Now it’s the NHL. Some party this is shaping up to be. It was just bad luck that Beijing landed the Winter Games in what turned out to be the time of COVID-19. But the decision to go ahead as scheduled rests squarely with the hosts and their International Olympic Committee cronies. Here’s hoping that like most of the people who marry solely for money, they wind up having to earn every cent.
Sportico

NHL Confirms Players Will Skip Beijing Olympics Over COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League has confirmed its players will not take part in the Beijing Olympics in February, but the league expects a return to the Games in 2026, Deadline reports. COVID concerns have mounted significantly in recent weeks, and multiple media reports suggested on Tuesday that the NHL would likely pull the plug. The angst level has been heightened by worries about the “COVID zero” strategy employed by Chinese officials in their fight against the virus. That means a player who tests positive during the already two-week-plus trip would have to self-isolate and quarantine for two weeks, potentially turning an...
