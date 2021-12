The legendary Japanese Sword can now be used in Warzone and Vanguard, here’s how. The Katana is the most legendary Sword in existence. Being a feature of multiple Call of Duty games in the past, it was only right that it arrived in Vanguard, and Warzone Pacific Caldera. With melee weapons having a history of being overpowered in Warzone such as the Kali Sticks, the Katana will definitely be used by many players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO