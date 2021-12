The PNC Championship is always such a fun tournament to watch and this year was no exception. With fantastic golf played by everyone and Tiger making his first appearance in months, there was something for everyone. Fan favorite, John Daly, and his son played the best golf and took home the red belts! As John accepted his trophy, he did so with a Rolex Yacht-Master II on his wrist.

