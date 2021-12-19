ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Death toll from typhoon in Philippines climbs to at least 208

By Jinky Jorgio, Akanksha Sharma, CNN
WISH-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — The death toll from Super Typhoon Rai climbed to at least 208 people Monday, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP), after the storm swept across the archipelago late last week causing widespread flooding and damage. About 52 people remain missing and at least 239 others...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Philippine typhoon survivors wish for roofs and food at Christmas

Father Ricardo Virtudazo stands in a pool of water in his typhoon-hit church in the southern Philippines delivering Christmas Day mass to dozens of devotees whose wishes this year were for new roofs, food and fine weather. More than a week after Typhoon Rai cut a swathe through the archipelago, killing nearly 400 people and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless, survivors clung to family and faith after their homes -- and planned festivities -- were wiped out. "What's important is all of us are safe," said Joy Parera, 31, attending Christmas mass with her husband at San Isidro Labrador Parish church in the town of Alegria, on the northern tip of Mindanao island. A light rain soaked the pews and white tiled floor of the damaged church, which has been left with a gaping hole in the roof after Rai ravaged the area.
RELIGION
The Independent

Philippines observes Christmas in wake of deadly typhoon

Hundreds of thousands of people in the Philippines, Asia s largest Roman Catholic nation, were marking Christmas on Saturday without homes, adequate food and water, electricity and cellphone connections after a powerful typhoon left at least 375 people dead last week and devastated mostly central island provinces. More than 371,000 houses were either damaged or blown away in the storm. Before Typhoon Rai hit on Dec. 16, millions of people were trooping back to shopping malls, public parks and churches after an alarming spike in COVID-19 infections in September eased considerably in recent weeks with more vaccinations and lighter...
CHRISTMAS
The Associated Press

Typhoon misery in Philippines, pandemic dampen Christmas joy

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in the Philippines, Asia’s largest Roman Catholic nation, marked Christmas on Saturday without homes, adequate food and water, electricity and cellphone connections after a powerful typhoon left at least 375 people dead last week and devastated mostly central island provinces.
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy