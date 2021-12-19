ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Stanford falls 60-53 to No. 17 Texas

By Jackson Moore
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanford's previous brush with Top 25 opposition was not a pleasant one in a 38-point loss at No. 8 Baylor. Almost exactly one month later, the Cardinal put together a more competitive showing versus No. 17 Texas before falling 60-53. The neutral-site game in Las Vegas was part of...

