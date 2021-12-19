Stanford falls 60-53 to No. 17 Texas

The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team wrapped up non-conference play at No. 25 Texas Tech this morning (Dec. 22) at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, where they lost 78-46. The Eagles drop to 6-6 (0-1 Big Sky) on the season while the Red Raiders improve to 9-2. "Not the best day to have an off-shooting day. Early on, our players did a great job handling pressure and getting to the paint. But they were able to score early and put us in the half court offensively and it was tough for us to get into the paint and to get easy threes, and that broke our rhythm and turned it in to a harder shooting night for us," said head coachDavid Riley. "Texas Tech is a good defensive team. They're communicating, they're long, they're strong and physical, and we have to get better and handling pressure. Against UC Davis, we couldn't even pass versus the pressure, and we learned from that. Today we were able to make passes, we didn't turn it over as much, but it caused us to not get into the paint and get post touches like we needed to, we looked stagnant because of it. We have room to grow in that area, but it's a process."

