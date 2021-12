HIGH An intriguing story rich with details on Japan in the ’80s. LOW No auto-scrolling or any way to skip text. WTF The developers were really angry about abusive parents…. Stories about time travel are difficult to write, often because they get lost in the technical details of how such travel would work, or they don’t think through the logical contradictions. Instead, The Kids We Were avoids these common pitfalls and instead focuses on a rich tapestry of details that illustrate small town living in ’80s Japan — definitely the right choice for the kind of experience it aims to deliver.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO