Dante Pitimada also known as Chiboki is one of the most popular music video directors in the city of Toronto. With talented musicians consistently emerging out of the city of Toronto, it gives videographers a chance to showcase their creativity and talent. Chiboki has taken this opportunity to put his phenomenal visuals on full display and we haven’t been disappointed with his work thus far. Chiboki’s creativity isn’t limited to only video production. On November 26th of 2021, Chiboki released his first collaboration album “Hidden Gems” featuring musical talent he believes should be recognized on a bigger scale. Chiboki has taken his talents and opportunities as a director to open a whole different pathway for himself by releasing music on all streaming platforms, similar to what DJ Khaled does. The album was curated to perfection and people seemed to be hyped up and excited to hear the talent put on display. The Album received a billboard in Times Square New York City.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO