Review: Christmas Massacre

At this year’s Game Awards, Bokeh Studios, with ex-Silent Hill creator Keiichi Toyama at the helm, revealed a rather gory and action-oriented trailer for their upcoming game Slitterhead. At that point, very little was known about what the new horror title was going to be like. The creepy monster-human hybrids and rockin’ soundtrack did little to clue us in to what we could expect from it. We didn’t even know when the game would be coming out, or on which platforms. But some more details have recently come to light.

