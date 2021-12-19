ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Petito documentary latest – Parents speak to Peacock and shed new light on her relationship with Brian Laundrie

Cover picture for the articleGABBY Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie will be uncovered in a new documentary that includes commentary from Petito’s parents and family discussing her murder. The documentary, set to stream on Peacock, will reportedly “shed new light on the tragic story, the unanswered questions and the shocking conclusion,” with exclusive interviews from...

OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Parents Heartbreakingly Detail The Late Influencer's Tumultuous Relationship With Fiancé Brian Laundrie In New Doc

Gabby Petito's family has opened up about the late influencer's life and her tragic murder. In the trailer for Peacock's new documentary The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media — set to premiere on December 17 — the Petito family including, her mom Nichole Schmidt, her stepdad, Jim Schmidt, and her dad, Joe Petito, all speak out.
WHIO Dayton

Family of murdered woman Gabby Petito creates foundation in her memory

A new foundation aims to honor the memory of Gabby Petito by helping families find missing persons and also by assisting survivors of domestic violence. Gabby Petito’s family started The Gabby Petito Foundation, saying they “wish to turn their personal tragedy into positive change by supporting those on the front lines doing critical and lifesaving work.”
OK! Magazine

Young Love, Concerned Parents, & Tragic Loss: Top Five Revelations From 'The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media'

In the newly released documentary now streaming on Peacock — The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media — Gabby's mother Nichole Schmidt, father Joe Petito, stepmother Tara Petito, and stepfather Jim Schmidt sat down to explain to the public who the 22-year-old really was and what happened prior to her untimely death.
WINKNEWS.com

Looking back at the Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie investigations

The death of Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in her death, was a whirlwind story that captured the nation and hit close to home, with part of the search taking place in North Port. 22-year-old Petito was reported missing by her parents in...
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
fox4news.com

Well-known North Texas builder dies from COVID-19

DALLAS - A North Texas man who helped build some of the most iconic North Texas locations died from COVID-19. 64-year-old Abel Gallegos was not vaccinated. His family buried him Monday. If you’ve been to a sporting event in Dallas, you’ve likely seen Abel’s work — like the American Airlines...
The Independent

Texas QAnon cult is now drinking bleach, member’s horrified family says

The family of a woman who joined a fringe QAnon cult in Texas says she’s now drinking toxic chemicals with her peers – and brags that she serves them herself.“She was proud to tell us that she was the one mixing it up and giving it to everybody,” an anonymous relative told the Dallas Observer.The Observer reported earlier this month that the woman, whose family’s surname is Leek, recently left her husband and children in Delaware to join the cult in Dallas. Now, her distressed relatives fear for her life as she and others drink from a punch bowl...
Beaumont Enterprise

Retired Dallas Morning News reporter dies in car crash

DALLAS (AP) — Retired Dallas Morning News reporter Wayne Slater, who covered the rise of Texas governors Ann Richards and George W. Bush, has died in a car crash. He was 74. Slater died Monday after his vehicle collided with a pickup, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell said Tuesday. It happened near Florence, the city north of Austin where Slater lived.
newtriernews.org

Kyle Rittenhouse is no hero

The conservatives’ response to Rittenhouse’s verdict is ridiculous. Regardless of the verdict, Rittenhouse still did something violent and terrible: he murdered two people and injured another. On Nov. 19, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges. After 25-hours of deliberation, the jury came to the verdict that let him leave the court a free man.
