With access to an endless stream of information and content on the internet, sometimes you think you’ve seen it all. Thankfully, though, something comes along every once in a while that proves you wrong, and that happened to me today when I found that there’s a scientist who taught his rats how to play Doom II. This is so ridiculous, it has to be part of some important project for the good of mankind, right? Oh what’s that? Hungarian software engineer and neuroscientist Viktor Tóth just got bored one day and decided he wanted to teach his little furry friends how to play video games?

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO