Thanks to the pandemic and the "Great Resignation," more people are leaving their traditional jobs and venturing out on their own. Self-employment can lead to more money, flexibility, control, or personal satisfaction, but it can also come with new financial headaches you probably didn't have to deal with as an employee. After all, the success of your business is in your own hands, which can create a lot of extra pressure and anxiety.

INCOME TAX ・ 3 DAYS AGO