Green Valley, AZ

Reboot on COVID

Green Valley News and Sun
 6 days ago

At the beginning of WWII, Winston Churchill had the wisdom to form an all-party government which gave the British people unified leadership at a time of great peril. What if Trump, Pelosi and Schumer had had the maturity to hold a joint press conference and announce that politics will be taken...

Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
Green Valley News and Sun

Playing favorites

I firmly believe in supporting our small local newspapers, but I also believe newspapers should have standards including being independent, impartial, and objective. The Dec. 12 issue of the paper failed to meet those standards. Leading with a photo of Trump 2024 on the front page, above the fold, seems...
Washington Times

Trump threatens to divulge ‘the real facts’ about ‘wacko’ Bette Midler

Former President Donald Trump vowed to spill the beans on actress-singer Bette Midler over her attack on the people of West Virginia. In a statement Thursday, Mr. Trump called Ms. Midler a “wacko” over her comments that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin wants the rest of the country to be like his home state of West Virginia — “poor, illiterate, and strung out.”
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
