Commentary: People-moving Is the exciting new urban frontier

By Llewellyn King
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have seen the future of urban life, and it wasn’t quite what I expected. It was whizzing all around me in New York on a recent visit. My wife and I were there to do that most Christmassy of things: See Radio City Music Hall’s Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes....

People On The Move

Originally from Houston, Logan lived in Florida for five years. Logan attended the University of Texas with a focus in physics. He has been working in the landscaping industry since 2009. He is a fully licensed irrigator with experience designing and overseeing the installation of commercial irrigation & drainage. As a Design Associate, Logan will be working with our team to create irrigation & drainage designs as well as assisting with estimating.
Where People from New Jersey Are Moving to the Most

New Jersey, the most densely-populated state, has been one of the states people have been fleeing rather than flocking to during the pandemic. According to United Van Lines’ National Migration Study, New Jersey topped the list of outbound locations in 2020 — and not for the first time. The state topped the outbound list in […]
Frontier Airlines launches 3 new Tampa routes

Frontier Airlines this week launches three new nonstop routes from Tampa International Airport (TPA) to Bloomington, Ill., Columbus, Ohio and Green Bay, Wisconsin. New Routes from Tampa International Airport (TPA):. Frequency.
Mystery: Someone Sends $180,000 In Cash In Box To City College Of New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a surprising find in a Manhattan mailroom. In a box, there was $180,000 in cash. It turns out, someone sent the massive donation to the City College of New York back in November of 2020. No one opened the cardboard box at the school until in-person classes resumed this semester. The box was sent to the chairperson of the physics department. “I picked it up, it felt a little heavy. I’ve never seen anything like this before, except in movies. A month or a month and a half later, we heard from the FBI the money is all ‘clean,'” the chairperson said. Law enforcement has determined the money is “clean.” The sender remains unidentified, but wrote a note saying they are an alumnus who wanted to give back to the school that jump-started their science career. The school said the money will be used for scholarships.
Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
New study finds people moving to California decreases, while exits increase

A new study released by the California Policy Lab (CPL) showed that fewer people have moved to California from other states since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile the number of people leaving California to move to another state has gone up. The study found that since the start of the pandemic, people moving to The post New study finds people moving to California decreases, while exits increase appeared first on KESQ.
People Moves: New Hires at Alliant, TMPAA, Risk Strategies

Alliant Insurance Services Hires Bixby, Leavitt as Senior Vice Presidents. Alliant Insurance Services hired Doug Bixby senior vice president. In this role, Bixby will focus on providing management professional lines including product liability and clinical trials liability within the healthcare, life sciences and fintech sectors. Bixby started his career at...
Diner owner who kept restaurant open amid shutdown dies of coronavirus

A diner owner who kept his Michigan restaurant open despite coronavirus shutdown orders in order to pay for his wife’s cancer treatments has died after a two month battle with Covid-19. John Parney Sr, 62, died on 14 December, according to MLive. He was the owner of the Quincy Diner in the village of Quincy. According to previous statements by Mr Parney, he was struggling to pay for his wife's cancer treatments and wanted to continue to keep his workers employed, so he kept the restaurant open. “My wife’s fighting stage-four colon cancer,” Mr Pareny said in December 2020....
Grabush new COO for Schulte; more people on the move

Schulte Hospitality Group has named longtime hotel executive Sam Grabush to its COO position, while Playa and Sandpiper have made leadership changes. Schulte Hospitality Group has appointed Sam Grabush as COO. He oversees operations for the company’s nearly 175 hotels across the U.S. Most recently, he served as president...
Best Western elects new board chairman; more people on the move

Executives in the hospitality industry have taken new roles. Here’s a look:. Best Western board elects John L. Kelly as new chairman. Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ board of directors has elected John L. Kelly as board chairman for 2022. Kelly, who previously served as vice-chairman of the board, brings decades of hospitality experience and 28 years of Best Western ownership to his new role.
