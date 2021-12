UPDATE: Shortly after this post was published, the Helena Independent Record reported that Montana’s Fish and Wildlife commissioners indicated to state wildlife managers that they would not support proposals that establish different regulations for elk hunting on public versus private lands. According to the report, commissioners indicated that the elk proposal would not get their support even as a tentative draft that will be circulated for public comment. The commission meets today to consider tentative hunting regulations that will govern Montana’s big-game rules for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

MONTANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO