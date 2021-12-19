ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Morrissey’s Eggnog

By photo: Lizzie Munro
Punch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Morrissey’s eggnog was deemed the most “cocktail-like” of the entries in our blind tasting, partly due to its presentation, which called for a lavish plume of mint dusted with cinnamon and nutmeg, served in a rocks glass. The recipe itself, however, is categorically nog, with the...

punchdrink.com

thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
Mashed

The Real Reason People Eat Ham On Christmas

If you're anything like the majority of people who recently responded to a Mashed survey asking folks what their favorite classic Christmas dish is, then you enjoy sitting down to a big, juicy ham during the holidays: 36% of respondents said that this pork leg — honey-glazed, to be specific — ranks number one for them. And whether you love that sweet-salty glaze, or are partial to a spiral-cut or dry-cured ham, you're likely aware that dining on Christmas ham is a tradition that seems as old as time.
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
Mashed

Christmas Deviled Eggs Recipe

The holiday season is a time for entertaining and serving wonderful food. Whether you're hosting a big get-together or a small crowd of only family, you know there's going to be plenty of decadent dishes to go around. One of the simplest go-to appetizers you can pull off at home is a batch of deviled eggs. They're a total crowd-favorite, and this version is sure to fit the bill as well.
Mashed

Holiday Trifle Recipe

In the U.S., when we talk about a trifle we're usually referring to something that is no big deal. However, if someone's behavior is described as trifling, Urban Dictionary explains that this means they're up to shady business. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean though, trifle is something entirely different and infinitely more enjoyable. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka who blogs at The Flexible Fridge explains that "Trifle is traditionally found in British cuisine." She describes it as "a layered dessert mainly with sponge, jelly, berries, and cream."
Taste Of Home

What Is Eggnog—and Why Do We Drink It at Christmas?

Let’s hear it for eggnog, the merriest beverage of the season. Not every holiday has its own drink—sorry, Thanksgiving, turkey soda doesn’t count. But it wouldn’t be Christmas without some old-fashioned eggnog, whether hot or cold, spiked or family-friendly. What Is Eggnog?. In simplest terms, it’s...
northernexpress.com

Brasserie Amie’s Eggnog

It’s officially eggnog season, folks, and Brasserie Amie’s traditional prep is putting the store-bought swill to shame. Creamy and light, with just a hint of decadence, this O.G. cocktail recipe has a reputation for changing the minds of even the egg averse. The secret? A scratch-made drinking “custard” courtesy of bar lead, AnnMarie Hickman. “I’ve been making eggnog since I could stand,” she says, “so I’m always really excited to [serve] it.” For this bevy’s velvety base, Hickman mixes heavy cream with sugar, whole eggs, and a little milk, before stirring in a woodsy blend of cinnamon and baking spice. Once everything is cooked and cooled, this dessert-in-a-glass is finished with a spike of classic Hennessey Cognac — though the bar also serves a nonalcoholic ’nog — and a touch of cask-aged maple syrup. Served up in a coup and garnished with plenty of fresh-grated nutmeg, this timeless holiday treat will take you back to Christmases of yore (and Brasserie Amie’s bar) again and again while it’s available, all December. $11 per glass; $6 N/A. Find Brasserie Amie at 160 E. Front St., in Traverse City. (231) 753-3161. www.brasserieamie.com.
thecut.com

Justice for Eggnog

It has recently come to my attention that some people don’t like eggnog. This information is news to me. I was under the impression that most people agree eggnog is a delicious seasonal treat to be consumed no more than once a year. I was wrong, though: Many, many mean blogs have confirmed that eggnog is a decidedly unpopular Christmas drink.
Door County Pulse

Eggnog’s Boozy Cousin: The Tom & Jerry

When you live in the wintery Midwest — and particularly in Wisconsin, America’s Dairyland — it’s no surprise that there’s a common cold-weather cocktail that features brandy, milk and butter as its core ingredients. And although it serves our dairy heritage well, the drink’s origins actually stem from a British journalist, Pierce Egan, who added booze to his eggnog during the 1820s and named it a Tom and Jerry after a book and subsequent play he authored.
Fox 59

Kylee’s Kitchen: Eggnog French toast casserole

French toast is one of the most popular breakfast foods but can be a time-consuming way to start one’s day. But what happens if you take that delicious meal and turn it into a casserole you can make the night before and then just stick in the oven come the morning?
baked-theblog.com

Eggnog Cupcakes With Eggnog Buttercream Frosting

This post may contain affiliate links. Thank you for supporting Baked!. These eggnog cupcakes have lots of old-school Christmas flavour in cute cupcake form! They’re a great festive treat for snacking or gifting. Photography by Kelly Neil. These sweet eggnog cupcakes are filled with festive Christmas flavour! The recipe...
Punch

Chelsea Sidecar

Basically a Sidecar with gin swapped for the Cognac, the Chelsea Sidecar is rarely, and perhaps unfairly, absent on most menus in the United States. “It sort of falls in the middle,” says Harrison Ginsberg, “It’s too simple to appeal to most cocktail enthusiasts and at the same time, most gin lovers will opt for a Martini or a Gimlet.”
WTVR-TV

Chef Ausar AriAnkh’s Eggnog French Toast

RICHMOND, Va. -- Turn up the holiday season with this recipe! Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live via zoom with his recipe for Eggnog French Toast, a festive spin on a classic we know and love. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.
Punch

The Grasshopper Lies Heavy

“While working on the drink, I couldn’t help but think of the Grasshopper,” says Kinsey. “At that point, it was tweaking spirit ratios to still keep the cocktail a Brandy Alexander, but with just the right amount of mint flavor in there for an added snap.” Kinsey thinks the shaken version of his drink has a “refined, shirt-and-tie holiday party feel to it,” but isn’t against letting loose and tossing it in a blender with ice or even a scoop of ice cream, to fully lean into the milkshake possibilities of this cocktail. “It’s been a long year,” he says, “and it’s the holiday season, so treat yourself.”
Punch

In Search of the Ultimate Eggnog

We asked 10 of America’s best bartenders to submit their finest recipe for eggnog—then blind-tasted them all to find the best of the best. For much of eggnog’s 160 plus-year existence, it occupied a realm not unlike that of the Tom & Jerry: “something your parents had at parties,” as Toby Cecchini, the owner of Brooklyn’s Long Island Bar, says. It belonged at home, not at a cocktail bar. Yet in recent years—and with a significant boost from the pandemic—eggnog has become a fixture on wintertime bar menus across the country.
Punch

Pecan Swirl

This mashup of a Brandy Alexander and an Espresso Martini offers a sweet and creamy hybrid with a spirited kick from Cognac, rich and bittersweet coffee amaro, and a sweet pecan milk that ties everything together. “If you want to get wild, add a shot of espresso as well,” advises Christine Wiseman.
