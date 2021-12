New data suggesting Omicron may be less likely to lead to serious illness than the Delta variant offers a “glimmer of Christmas hope”, a senior health official has said.But UK Health Security Agency chief executive Dr Jenny Harries warned that it was too early to downgrade the threat from the variant, which is still spreading rapidly across the UK.Dr Harries told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that more information is needed, particularly about the impact on elderly and more vulnerable patients.She added: “There is a glimmer of Christmas hope in the findings that we published yesterday, but it definitely isn’t...

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO