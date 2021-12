Recent analysis of longitudinal studies in the U.K. have begun to prove in earnest that sedentary behavior — like sitting at a desk all day — can indeed result in some not-so-great health outcomes in the long run. Of course, being on your feet all day (as good as it might be for you) can be uncomfortable after a while, which is why the best anti-fatigue mats for standing desks are made with about 0.75 inch of high-density foam or memory foam to provide stable support for your feet and joints. They have nonslip backing and beveled edges to enhance safety, and some have design upgrades that’ll look great in your office.

