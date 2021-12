>Poll: Nearly One-Third Of Americans Skipped Healthcare Due To Cost. (Washington, DC) -- More Americans are skipping medical care because of the cost. A survey released today by the West Health Policy Center and Gallup shows 30-percent of people questioned said they held off on healthcare in the past three months due to cost. That's three times higher than the percentage nine months ago and the highest since the coronavirus pandemic hit nearly two years ago. One-fifth of those surveyed said they or someone in their household saw their health get worse after delaying care because of the cost.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 11 DAYS AGO