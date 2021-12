The Mercedes-AMG C43 – the entry-level AMG C-class – has been spotted yet again on public roads, but this time, it has shed almost all of its camo. This time around, only the front and rear fascia have been covered, but even with that, you can make out just about everything since all of the preliminary and concealing camo is gone. With so little camo, we can say with almost no doubt that Mercedes will be revealing it soon, maybe even before the end of 2021.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO