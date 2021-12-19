CANA Girl Speaks – Chef Lana

What do you get somebody who already has everything for their birthday? Money. That's what you get them... Money. And a whole lot of it. Atlanta rapper Offset celebrated his belated birthday this week at the club with his wife, New York rapper Cardi B. They arrived at the party with $100,000 in singles, ready to throw the cash out to dancers in their vicinity. However, that wasn't all the money they walked in with. As a surprise gift to her man, Cardi B stepped out with a gigantic cheque, handing it to Offset for his birthday. The amount was $2,000,000.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO