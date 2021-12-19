ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

CANA Girl Speaks – Chef Lana

By Guy Chapman
navarrocountygazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANA Girl Speaks, hosted by Barbara Kelley, is a Corsicana-based podcast that encourages, brings awareness, and inspires to empower the community. In this week’s “CANA Girl Speaks” episode, Kelley has a conversation...

navarrocountygazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Distractify

Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

Baby on board! It’s not surprising for some celebs to be partial to privacy these days, especially when it comes to their families. Since we live in an era that heavily relies on social media, it’s easy for specific narratives to grow legs before any verification. So some celebrities maintain a high level of privacy to protect the well-being of their children. And Marques Houston appears to be one of them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Corsicana, TX
Corsicana, TX
Lifestyle
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Hoda Kotb Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her 'Today' Show Absence

Today fans welcomed Hoda Kotb back with open arms. On Monday, Hoda joined her cohost Jenna Bush Hager for Today’s fourth hour, and it was a happy surprise for folks watching from home. Last week, viewers of the NBC morning show began asking where Hoda was after several guest hosts filled in for her. But as suddenly as she left, she returned.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Gifts Offset $2 Million For His Birthday, Stumbles While Making It Rain

What do you get somebody who already has everything for their birthday? Money. That's what you get them... Money. And a whole lot of it. Atlanta rapper Offset celebrated his belated birthday this week at the club with his wife, New York rapper Cardi B. They arrived at the party with $100,000 in singles, ready to throw the cash out to dancers in their vicinity. However, that wasn't all the money they walked in with. As a surprise gift to her man, Cardi B stepped out with a gigantic cheque, handing it to Offset for his birthday. The amount was $2,000,000.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Radiopublic#Ncg#Goin Postal
Vibe

Lil Mama Breaks Silence After Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Speak On The 2009 VMAs Cultural Moment

Following Alicia Keys and Jay-Z both sharing their thoughts on the unforgettable 2009 VMAs moment when Lil Mama jumped on stage towards the end of their “Empire State of Mind” performance, the Voice of the Young People rapper has now released a statement thanking them. “I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation. This has always been my stance, Love,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper-actress with a clip of the conversation’s audio. “Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary...
CELEBRITIES
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Click2Houston.com

PHOTO: Man eats Whataburger for two weeks to decorate Christmas tree

Talk about dedication: a Texas man ate Whataburger for two weeks straight in order to collect enough paraphernalia to decorate his Christmas tree, My San Antonio reports. According to the report, Noe Gasca spent about $300 to create his dream Christmas tree adorned with empty Styrofoam cups, large fry boxes, and leftover burger wraps from Whataburger.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Katie Holmes shares heartbreaking loss in moving post

Katie Holmes has shared a heartbreaking post via Instagram, detailing her heartbreak at the loss of American writer Joan Didion. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Dawson's Creek actress posted a moving and emotional tribute to the US literary icon, who passed away aged 87 after a battle with Parkinson's Disease.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy