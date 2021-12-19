Marine Corps Veteran travels to honor fallen Marines

Misi Moser is the mother of Marine Corps Sergeant Joshua James Robinson, who was killed in action in Afghanistan on August 7th, 2011.

"This was his fourth tour, he did three to Iraq and then one to Afghanistan," Moser said.

Moser and the families of 16 other Marines who died on that mission more than a decade ago recently received a chainsaw carving of a field cross in honor of their loved ones from fellow Marine Anthony Marquez, who was in their unit at the time.

"The whole reason I started doing carvings is because one of the Gold Star families, one of the family members attempted suicide and so I felt I needed to do something more for the families," said Anthony Marquez

Now Marquez and his brother are traveling around the country in an RV to each family, interviewing them for an independent documentary they are producing.

"I always explain it like, the carvings were always about giving something to the families, and and this film is about getting something from them and what we're getting is the stories that they're willing to share about their sons so we can put it out to the rest of the country so they can know who these men were," Marquez said.

Moser is one of the people that will be featured in the documentary, telling stories of her son.

"This just really meant so much to me to know that Josh is not forgotten," said Moser.

The emotions for Marquez, Moser and the rest of the families are both the highlights as well as what makes this difficult.

"It's not an easy thing to do, to sit and talk to these families, but they're willing to share these stories because it's the story of their son, that's what they want to do, a lot of families want to talk about their sons," said Marquez.

Marquez and his brother will soon go back to their home in Oklahoma, finish some final footage, and work on the promotion and editing of their memorial film.

"By the time we're done we'll have roughly 130 hours of footage and we have to condense that down to two hours, an hour and 45 minutes, an hour and a half film," said Marquez.

Marquez and his brother don't have a name for their film just yet, but they expect the release date to be some time in 2023.