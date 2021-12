CASPER —A total of 192 cases of coronavirus have been found among Casper city workers since March 2020. More than half of those have come since July of this year. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 43 city employees have filed worker’s compensation claims related to COVID-19, amounting to around $138,000 paid or reserved. Those payments come from a state fund, not the city’s budget, but the claims will affect the worker’s comp premiums Casper must pay to the state for the next three years.

