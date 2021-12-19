Storm Tracker Forecast: Fog Tonight With An Active Week Ahead

Merry Christmas Eve!! A brief break for the rain in the valley is expected this morning, however the mountains will continue to see the snow showers for most of the day. As we progress throughout the day, we will see another push of moisture, helping keep the snow machines on in the mountains. For the valley though, not enough moisture will be here yet for valley rain. Valley rain will arrive late tonight and early Christmas morning, but moving on pretty quickly with a few showers left over and mainly mountain snow for the rest of the Holiday. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect or will go into effect today for the mountains surrounding the valley. The warnings will last through Tuesday morning where up to 3-6 feet of snow is possible with locally 12 feet. This comes as a series of storms continues to batter the mountains. Great for our snowpack, not so much for holiday travel. Snow levels will continue their decline over the next couple of days. Today, ranging from 3000’ to 5000’, and expected to lower to 1000’ by Sunday morning. This will be just in time for another round of rain/snow which could bring some spots in the valley a few flakes on Sunday and into Monday. So far this system seems to be the last of the major ones. We begin to dry out for the middle to end of the week, but we are still watching this part of the forecast.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO