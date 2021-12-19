ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Tracker Forecast: Fog Tonight With An Active Week Ahead

By Meteorologist Patrick Wright
actionnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fog lifted today, improving visibility, but did not dissipate for most of the valley today. It is hard to say if the fog will make a return tonight given the insulation the low level clouds will provide, but some fog formation is possible tonight. Temperatures are expected to bottom out...

www.actionnewsnow.com

