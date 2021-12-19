Not Looking a lot like Christmas

Hi Everyone!
Generally speaking, we have no weather issues to worry about over the Christmas holiday weeks end and weekend. BUT NOTE as the first of two fast-moving “clipper systems” in the “7 Day Forecast” pass by just to our North, tonight, we could see some VERY LIGHT showers in Northeast Harford County, and Cecil County.
#mdwx How the rest of this day, and early tomorrow will square away. NOTE-a "clipper" passing by to the North could give the NE 95 corridor showers. Forecast temps between Bel Air and the Delaware line re in teh upper 20's. Take care in the A.M....
