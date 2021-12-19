ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Not Looking a lot like Christmas

By Shelden Breshears
KFDA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Monday and beyond, we’ll start to see a ridge of high pressure settle over our...

www.newschannel10.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT

This 132-year-old record could be broken on Christmas Eve

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Northeast Kansas is preparing for yet another record breaking day of warmth this year. This time on Christmas Eve. Over the last several months temperatures have been well above average for this time of year leading to records being broken left and right – all of them for record heat.
TOPEKA, KS
KRQE News 13

Impactful storm arrives on Christmas Eve

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Brace yourselves for a powerful Christmas Eve storm all across New Mexico. We’re now seeing the heavier rain and snow push its way into Arizona and Colorado. Light rain and snow showers are already falling in the San Juan Mountains where a couple of feet of snow are expected. So be prepared for travel delays heading north with those slick roadways and strong wind gusts.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Christmas Holiday
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Christmas Eve Rain Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Christmas Eve…. and it doesn’t feel very ‘Christmas-y” right now. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s today. That’s nearly 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of the year. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Christmas Day temperatures have a solid chance to hit the 60 degree mark. I believe the last 60 degree Christmas we have seen was all the way back in 1982 when we hit 66 for the high. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The record high for Christmas Day is 67 degrees. Skies will remain overcast today with just an isolated chance for rain...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WMTW

Snow arrives for Christmas

Snow will spread across southern Maine on Saturday morning right in time for Christmas. By Saturday afternoon, warm air will cause a change from snow to sleet and rain. Expect icy and slushy conditions along the coast late afternoon into the early evening. The bulk of the precipitation arrives on Christmas night. All precipitation will flip to snow for all areas in the evening. The heaviest snow will fall between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Sunday. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery. All snow will end around sunrise Sunday with the exception of some mountain snow showers.
CUMBERLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/24 Christmas Eve CBS2 Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist The snow has ended. Snow totals will generally be under 1″ around the area with little or no accumulation in the city, though car tops and grassy surfaces may very well be covered. For the remainder of the day, it will be partly to mostly sunny and not quite as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. Tonight: A dry evening with a little bit of rain overnight… patchy freezing drizzle/rain well north. Temps will only fall to around 40. Tomorrow/Christmas: Periods of rain… tapering off late in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Sunday: Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KWCH.com

Record warmth on Christmas Eve, cooler on Christmas Day

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to Christmas Eve with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Mostly sunny skies and a stronger/gusty southwest wind will take temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon, or thirty degrees above normal. While a few record...
WICHITA, KS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Mild Christmas Eve Followed By A Warmer Christmas

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All is calm, all is bright, but not for long. It looks like Rudolph will be working extra hard Christmas Eve because things will be quite cloudy as Santa makes the rounds overnight. Besides all the clouds, Santa and his reindeer might even have a few showers to dodge. A cloudy and mild start to our #ChristmasEve but there is sunshine in store for part of our day! Mid 50s this afternoon. Rudolph will be working hard tonight for Santa with cloudy skies and a few showers in store. Low 60s on #Christmas. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/ISkqoVNF48 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Seasonably Warm Christmas

Hi Everyone! We are certainly looking at a mild Christmas Eve/Day 2021. A lot of consistency in the forecast not only tonight but through the weekend. Generally speaking our forecast highs, and lows, are 10 to 15 degrees above the averages for this time of year. (And in some cases closer to 20° above average.) We will see the second of two “holiday clippers” dive out of Ontario during the late-night, and overnight. And as discussed yesterday, the effects will be minimal. Zero chance of frozen precip or road issues. And the very light rain should be gone by midday. Do we say...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Warmup Into The Mid 50s Christmas Eve

Hi Everyone! Generally speaking, we have no weather issues to worry about over the Christmas holiday weeks end and weekend. BUT NOTE as the first of two fast-moving “clipper systems” in the “7 Day Forecast” pass by just to our North, tonight, we could see some VERY LIGHT showers in Northeast Harford County, and Cecil County. #mdwx How the rest of this day, and early tomorrow will square away. NOTE-a "clipper" passing by to the North could give the NE 95 corridor showers. Forecast temps between Bel Air and the Delaware line re in teh upper 20's. Take care in the A.M....
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy