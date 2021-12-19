Not Looking a lot like Christmas

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist The snow has ended. Snow totals will generally be under 1″ around the area with little or no accumulation in the city, though car tops and grassy surfaces may very well be covered. For the remainder of the day, it will be partly to mostly sunny and not quite as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. Tonight: A dry evening with a little bit of rain overnight… patchy freezing drizzle/rain well north. Temps will only fall to around 40. Tomorrow/Christmas: Periods of rain… tapering off late in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Sunday: Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO